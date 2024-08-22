Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 22 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 22 Aug 2024, by 0.18 %. The stock closed at 572.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 573.8 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 574.05 and closed slightly lower at 572.75. The stock peaked at 583.15 and hit a low of 570.1 during the session. With a market capitalization of 36,515.74 crore, Paytm traded a volume of 247,808 shares on the BSE. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 310, respectively.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Aug 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7690 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 35.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 247 k.

22 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹572.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 583.15 & 570.1 yesterday to end at 573.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

