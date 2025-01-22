Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 22 Jan 2025, by -4.97 %. The stock closed at 897.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 853.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 900.55 and closed at 897.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of 911 and a low of 826 during the day. With a market capitalization of 54,464.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 651,826 shares for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Jan 2025, 09:22 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 849.75. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have increased by 8.79%, reaching 849.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23099.15 during the same period. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week4.45%
3 Months31.64%
6 Months86.83%
YTD-16.07%
1 Year8.79%
22 Jan 2025, 09:00 AM IST ‘We have learnt our lessons’: Vijay Shekhar Sharma expects Paytm Payments Bank to get back into business soon

https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/we-have-learnt-our-lessons-vijay-shekhar-sharma-expects-paytm-payments-bank-to-get-back-into-business-soon-11737470561228.html

22 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1901.25Support 1815.25
Resistance 2949.35Support 2777.35
Resistance 3987.25Support 3729.25
22 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8016 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.

22 Jan 2025, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹897.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 911 & 826 yesterday to end at 853.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

