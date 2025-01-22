Paytm Share Price Live blog for 22 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹900.55 and closed at ₹897.8, reflecting a slight decline. The stock reached a high of ₹911 and a low of ₹826 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,464.27 crore, the stock has a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 651,826 shares for Paytm.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹849.75. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have increased by 8.79%, reaching ₹849.75. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.41%, reaching 23099.15 during the same period. Please note that my knowledge is based on data available up to October 2023.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|4.45%
|3 Months
|31.64%
|6 Months
|86.83%
|YTD
|-16.07%
|1 Year
|8.79%
https://www.livemint.com/industry/banking/we-have-learnt-our-lessons-vijay-shekhar-sharma-expects-paytm-payments-bank-to-get-back-into-business-soon-11737470561228.html
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|901.25
|Support 1
|815.25
|Resistance 2
|949.35
|Support 2
|777.35
|Resistance 3
|987.25
|Support 3
|729.25
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 78.5% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 13 mn & BSE volume was 651 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹911 & ₹826 yesterday to end at ₹853.2. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.