Paytm Share Price Live blog for 22 Mar 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 22 Mar 2024, by -2.15 %. The stock closed at 420.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 411.15 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at 431.2 and closed at 420.2 on the last day of trading. The high for the day was 437.45, while the low was 406. The market capitalization stood at 26,125.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 422,608 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 Mar 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹420.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading on the BSE, Paytm had a volume of 422,608 shares with a closing price of 420.2.

