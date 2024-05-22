Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
32 min read . 01:38 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 22 May 2024, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 351.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 349.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 343.4 and closed at 344.3. The high for the day was 361.5 and the low was 341.5. The market capitalization was 22,364.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 229,780 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

22 May 2024, 01:38 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 352.9 and a low of 348.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong positive momentum. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.88Support 1349.73
Resistance 2355.47Support 2347.17
Resistance 3358.03Support 3345.58
22 May 2024, 01:09 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low price of 344.65 and a high price of 356.9 on the current day.

22 May 2024, 12:48 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is 31.32% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM has increased by 31.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at 352.55, showing a 0.23% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 12:41 PM IST Paytm warns of job cuts as sales slide, revenue down 2.7% amid RBI action on payments bank arm, says report

https://www.livemint.com/companies/news/paytm-q4-result-startup-warns-of-job-cuts-as-sales-revenue-down-amid-rbi-action-financial-arm-paytm-payments-bank-report-11716356884743.html

22 May 2024, 12:37 PM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 353.53 and 346.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 346.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 353.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1350.12Support 1348.07
Resistance 2351.23Support 2347.13
Resistance 3352.17Support 3346.02
22 May 2024, 12:25 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days342.23
10 Days338.94
20 Days357.56
50 Days382.57
100 Days485.82
300 Days669.72
22 May 2024, 12:23 PM IST Paytm Results: From near-term financial hit to job cuts, 5 highlights from Vijay Shekhar Sharma's letter to shareholders

Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted the company’s commitment towards strengthening the governance framework, improving cost efficiencies and the impact on company’s financial performance due to regulatory actions.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/paytm-results-from-near-term-financial-hit-to-job-cuts-5-highlights-from-vijay-shekhar-sharmas-letter-to-shareholders-11716358804781.html

22 May 2024, 12:21 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

22 May 2024, 12:18 PM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹349.6, down -0.61% from yesterday's ₹351.75

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 349.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.57 and 361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:51 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is 62.55% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded by 11 AM is 62.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at 348.95, a decrease of -0.8%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 11:40 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 352.9 and a bottom of 346.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price went above the hourly resistance at 348.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1353.53Support 1346.63
Resistance 2356.67Support 2342.87
Resistance 3360.43Support 3339.73
22 May 2024, 11:25 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹350, down -0.5% from yesterday's ₹351.75

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 350 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.57 and 361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 11:12 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, Paytm's stock price decreased by 0.16% to reach 351.2, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance are showing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15% and 0.14%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial262.25-1.1-0.42346.4243.932371.78
Creditaccess Grameen1402.75-12.9-0.911794.41169.822356.6
One 97 Communications351.2-0.55-0.16998.3310.022258.64
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1135.254.350.381282.75781.7521317.44
PNB Housing Finance741.51.050.14913.95452.223252.35
22 May 2024, 11:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 57.54% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 11:00 AM IST Paytm Results: From widening losses to Payments Bank update, 10 key highlights from Q4 earnings

Paytm Q4 Results: Paytm on Wednesday reported a net loss of 550 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, while its revenue from operations in Q4FY24 dipped to 2,267.10 crore

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/paytm-results-from-widening-losses-to-payments-bank-update-10-key-highlights-from-q4-earnings-11716354172574.html

22 May 2024, 10:53 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 10 AM is 229.55% higher than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume on Paytm until 10 AM is 229.55% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at 351.8, showing a slight increase of 0.01%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.

22 May 2024, 10:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 349.5 & a low of 344.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1348.82Support 1343.97
Resistance 2351.58Support 2341.88
Resistance 3353.67Support 3339.12
22 May 2024, 10:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates:

22 May 2024, 10:06 AM IST Paytm parent reports lower Q4 revenue, loss widens

Earlier this year, the RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank to halt new credit and deposit operations, top-ups and fund transfers, among other banking activities.

https://www.livemint.com/companies/company-results/paytm-parent-reports-lower-q4-revenue-loss-widens-11716350271735.html

22 May 2024, 09:55 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 1.55% to reach 346.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance are declining, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.04% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial263.90.550.21346.4243.932575.45
Creditaccess Grameen1399.1-16.55-1.171794.41169.822298.43
One 97 Communications346.3-5.45-1.55998.3310.021948.09
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1125.05-5.85-0.521282.75781.7521125.9
PNB Housing Finance736.05-4.4-0.59913.95452.223081.45
22 May 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹346.1, down -1.61% from yesterday's ₹351.75

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 346.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 341.57 and 361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

22 May 2024, 09:20 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.81% and is currently trading at 348.90. Over the past year, Paytm shares have seen a significant decrease of -50.23% to 348.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 23.01% to reach 22529.05 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.43%
3 Months-7.66%
6 Months-61.46%
YTD-44.65%
1 Year-50.23%
22 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1360.88Support 1340.73
Resistance 2371.32Support 2331.02
Resistance 3381.03Support 3320.58
22 May 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 57.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold4443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3333
22 May 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3275 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.

22 May 2024, 08:07 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹344.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 361.5 & 341.5 yesterday to end at 344.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.

