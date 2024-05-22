Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Plunges in Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹343.4 and closed at ₹344.3. The high for the day was ₹361.5 and the low was ₹341.5. The market capitalization was ₹22,364.0 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 229,780 shares.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 352.9 and a low of 348.75 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock surpassed all the hourly resistance levels and is showing strong positive momentum. Traders should monitor overbought conditions in the hourly timeframe and adjust their stop losses accordingly.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.88
|Support 1
|349.73
|Resistance 2
|355.47
|Support 2
|347.17
|Resistance 3
|358.03
|Support 3
|345.58
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications stock had a low price of ₹344.65 and a high price of ₹356.9 on the current day.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The volume of Paytm traded until 12 AM has increased by 31.32% compared to yesterday, with the price at ₹352.55, showing a 0.23% increase. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, while a negative price trend with increased volume could suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 353.53 and 346.63 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 346.63 and selling near the hourly resistance at 353.53.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.12
|Support 1
|348.07
|Resistance 2
|351.23
|Support 2
|347.13
|Resistance 3
|352.17
|Support 3
|346.02
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|342.23
|10 Days
|338.94
|20 Days
|357.56
|50 Days
|382.57
|100 Days
|485.82
|300 Days
|669.72
Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma highlighted the company’s commitment towards strengthening the governance framework, improving cost efficiencies and the impact on company’s financial performance due to regulatory actions.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹349.6 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.57 and ₹361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The volume of Paytm traded by 11 AM is 62.55% higher than yesterday, with the price at ₹348.95, a decrease of -0.8%. Volume traded, in addition to price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm reached a peak of 352.9 and a bottom of 346.0 in the previous trading hour. In the most recent hour, the stock price went above the hourly resistance at 348.82 (Resistance level 1), suggesting positive momentum.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|353.53
|Support 1
|346.63
|Resistance 2
|356.67
|Support 2
|342.87
|Resistance 3
|360.43
|Support 3
|339.73
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹350 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.57 and ₹361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Today, Paytm's stock price decreased by 0.16% to reach ₹351.2, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Creditaccess Grameen are declining, whereas Cholamandalam Financial Holdings and PNB Housing Finance are showing increases. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.15% and 0.14%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|262.25
|-1.1
|-0.42
|346.4
|243.9
|32371.78
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1402.75
|-12.9
|-0.91
|1794.4
|1169.8
|22356.6
|One 97 Communications
|351.2
|-0.55
|-0.16
|998.3
|310.0
|22258.64
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1135.25
|4.35
|0.38
|1282.75
|781.75
|21317.44
|PNB Housing Finance
|741.5
|1.05
|0.14
|913.95
|452.2
|23252.35
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 57.54% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Q4 Results: Paytm on Wednesday reported a net loss of ₹550 crore in the quarter ended March 2024, while its revenue from operations in Q4FY24 dipped to ₹2,267.10 crore
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume on Paytm until 10 AM is 229.55% higher than the previous day, while the price is currently at ₹351.8, showing a slight increase of 0.01%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing market trends. When there is a positive price movement accompanied by higher volume, it indicates a sustainable upward trend. Conversely, a negative price movement with increased volume could signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm touched a high of 349.5 & a low of 344.65 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|348.82
|Support 1
|343.97
|Resistance 2
|351.58
|Support 2
|341.88
|Resistance 3
|353.67
|Support 3
|339.12
Earlier this year, the RBI had directed Paytm Payments Bank to halt new credit and deposit operations, top-ups and fund transfers, among other banking activities.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Today, the share price of Paytm dropped by 1.55% to reach ₹346.3, while its peer companies are experiencing mixed results. Creditaccess Grameen, Cholamandalam Financial Holdings, and PNB Housing Finance are declining, whereas Mahindra & Mahindra Financial is showing an upward trend. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are up by 0.13% and 0.04% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|263.9
|0.55
|0.21
|346.4
|243.9
|32575.45
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1399.1
|-16.55
|-1.17
|1794.4
|1169.8
|22298.43
|One 97 Communications
|346.3
|-5.45
|-1.55
|998.3
|310.0
|21948.09
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1125.05
|-5.85
|-0.52
|1282.75
|781.75
|21125.9
|PNB Housing Finance
|736.05
|-4.4
|-0.59
|913.95
|452.2
|23081.45
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹346.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹341.57 and ₹361.72 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹341.57 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 361.72 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.81% and is currently trading at ₹348.90. Over the past year, Paytm shares have seen a significant decrease of -50.23% to ₹348.90. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 23.01% to reach 22529.05 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.43%
|3 Months
|-7.66%
|6 Months
|-61.46%
|YTD
|-44.65%
|1 Year
|-50.23%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|360.88
|Support 1
|340.73
|Resistance 2
|371.32
|Support 2
|331.02
|Resistance 3
|381.03
|Support 3
|320.58
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 3.89% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 229 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹361.5 & ₹341.5 yesterday to end at ₹344.3. While the stock is exhibiting preliminary indications of a trend reversal following a significant downtrend, continued monitoring is advised.
