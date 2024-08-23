Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹585 and closed at ₹573.1. The stock reached a high of ₹604.45 and a low of ₹537.95. Paytm's market capitalization stood at ₹35,255.7 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹998.3 and ₹310, respectively. The BSE volume for Paytm shares was 1,211,296.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zomato’s acquisition of Paytm’s entertainment ticketing business is in line with its plans to strengthen its presence in the going-out segment.
https://www.livemint.com/market/mark-to-market/zomatopaytm-ticketing-deal-appetizing-for-both-11724324899453.html
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|590.82
|Support 1
|524.47
|Resistance 2
|630.93
|Support 2
|498.23
|Resistance 3
|657.17
|Support 3
|458.12
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 22.38% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|5
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 156.59% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 21 mn & BSE volume was 1211 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹604.45 & ₹537.95 yesterday to end at ₹554. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend