Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:35 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 23 Dec 2024, by -5.07 %. The stock closed at 995.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 945.25 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 999.9 and closed at 995.7, experiencing a high of 1005.05 and a low of 941. The company's market capitalization stood at approximately 63,489.68 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a 52-week high of 1063 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 288,704 shares for the day, reflecting significant market activity.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 25.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2223
23 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 10362 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.35% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 275 k.

23 Dec 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹995.7 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1005.05 & 941 yesterday to end at 945.25. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

