Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 23 Jan 2025, by -1.42 %. The stock closed at 853.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 841.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 849.05 and closed at 853.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of 855.10 and a low of 817. The market capitalization stood at 53,638.67 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE volume recorded was 267,002 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 Jan 2025, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7989 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.

23 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹853.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 855.1 & 817 yesterday to end at 841.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.