Paytm Share Price Live blog for 23 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹849.05 and closed at ₹853.20, reflecting a positive movement. The stock reached a high of ₹855.10 and a low of ₹817. The market capitalization stood at ₹53,638.67 crore. Over the past year, Paytm's stock has seen significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume recorded was 267,002 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 6.15% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹855.1 & ₹817 yesterday to end at ₹841.1. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.