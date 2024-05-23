Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns bearish

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹356.9 and the close price was ₹351.75. The high for the day was ₹369.3, and the low was ₹344.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹23,451.21 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 702437 shares.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹361.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹351.78 and ₹376.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹351.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 376.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by -1.07% and is currently trading at ₹364.90. Over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -48.77% to ₹364.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.46%
|3 Months
|-8.64%
|6 Months
|-59.85%
|YTD
|-41.95%
|1 Year
|-48.77%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|376.53
|Support 1
|351.78
|Resistance 2
|385.27
|Support 2
|335.77
|Resistance 3
|401.28
|Support 3
|327.03
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 50.47% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|3
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹369.3 & ₹344.65 yesterday to end at ₹351.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.