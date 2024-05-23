Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:30 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 23 May 2024, by -1.9 %. The stock closed at 368.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 361.85 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 356.9 and the close price was 351.75. The high for the day was 369.3, and the low was 344.65. The market capitalization stood at 23,451.21 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 702437 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

23 May 2024, 09:30 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹361.85, down -1.9% from yesterday's ₹368.85

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 361.85 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 351.78 and 376.53 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 351.78 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 376.53 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

23 May 2024, 09:23 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by -1.07% and is currently trading at 364.90. Over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -48.77% to 364.90. In contrast, Nifty has increased by 23.39% to 22614.10 in the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.46%
3 Months-8.64%
6 Months-59.85%
YTD-41.95%
1 Year-48.77%
23 May 2024, 09:05 AM IST Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma says ‘the worst is behind us’ after Q4 results

23 May 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1376.53Support 1351.78
Resistance 2385.27Support 2335.77
Resistance 3401.28Support 3327.03
23 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3422 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 73.37% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 702 k.

23 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 50.47% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3334
    Buy1111
    Hold5443
    Sell4332
    Strong Sell3333
23 May 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹351.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 369.3 & 344.65 yesterday to end at 351.75. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

