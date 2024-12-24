Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹960.35 and closed at ₹945.25, reflecting a decrease. The day's trading saw a high of ₹978.5 and a low of ₹944.75. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹60,248.59 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of ₹1,063 and above its low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a volume of 371,394 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's share price has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at ₹963.40. Over the past year, however, Paytm shares have appreciated by 50.44%, reaching ₹963.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.78%, standing at 23,753.45 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.07%
|3 Months
|60.34%
|6 Months
|135.23%
|YTD
|52.03%
|1 Year
|50.44%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|981.65
|Support 1
|947.3
|Resistance 2
|997.4
|Support 2
|928.7
|Resistance 3
|1016.0
|Support 3
|912.95
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 27.51% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹978.5 & ₹944.75 yesterday to end at ₹965.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend