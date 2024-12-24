Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:15 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 24 Dec 2024, by 2.15 %. The stock closed at 945.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 965.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 960.35 and closed at 945.25, reflecting a decrease. The day's trading saw a high of 978.5 and a low of 944.75. With a market capitalization of approximately 60,248.59 crore, the stock remains significantly below its 52-week high of 1,063 and above its low of 310. The BSE recorded a volume of 371,394 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Dec 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm's share price has decreased by 0.23%, currently trading at 963.40. Over the past year, however, Paytm shares have appreciated by 50.44%, reaching 963.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 10.78%, standing at 23,753.45 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.07%
3 Months60.34%
6 Months135.23%
YTD52.03%
1 Year50.44%
24 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1981.65Support 1947.3
Resistance 2997.4Support 2928.7
Resistance 31016.0Support 3912.95
24 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 27.51% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell2223
24 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8947 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 30.16% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 371 k.

24 Dec 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹945.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 978.5 & 944.75 yesterday to end at 965.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

