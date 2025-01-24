Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹843.25 and closed slightly lower at ₹841.10. The stock reached a high of ₹864.80 and a low of ₹840. With a market capitalization of ₹54,132.75 crore, Paytm's shares traded 219,098 times. The stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310, reflecting its fluctuating market performance.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|862.73
|Support 1
|837.93
|Resistance 2
|876.17
|Support 2
|826.57
|Resistance 3
|887.53
|Support 3
|813.13
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹864.8 & ₹840 yesterday to end at ₹848.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.