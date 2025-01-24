Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:48 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 24 Jan 2025, by 0.93 %. The stock closed at 841.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 848.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 843.25 and closed slightly lower at 841.10. The stock reached a high of 864.80 and a low of 840. With a market capitalization of 54,132.75 crore, Paytm's shares traded 219,098 times. The stock has seen significant volatility over the past year, with a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310, reflecting its fluctuating market performance.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jan 2025, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1862.73Support 1837.93
Resistance 2876.17Support 2826.57
Resistance 3887.53Support 3813.13
24 Jan 2025, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 950.0, 11.9% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5433
    Buy1011
    Hold6666
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1222
24 Jan 2025, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 3 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 7873 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.64% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 3 mn & BSE volume was 219 k.

24 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹841.1 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 864.8 & 840 yesterday to end at 848.95. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

