Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 24 Jul 2024, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 457.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 452.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 453.45 and closed at 457.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 456.95, while the low was 451.65. The market capitalization stood at 28,820.03 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of 998.3 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 26,228 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

24 Jul 2024, 11:33 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 455.22 and 450.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 450.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 455.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1453.1Support 1450.25
Resistance 2455.0Support 2449.3
Resistance 3455.95Support 3447.4
24 Jul 2024, 11:21 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹457.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 456.95 & 451.65 yesterday to end at 452.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

