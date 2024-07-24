Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 Jul 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹453.45 and closed at ₹457.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹456.95, while the low was ₹451.65. The market capitalization stood at ₹28,820.03 crore. The stock has a 52-week high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 26,228 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 455.22 and 450.02 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 450.02 and selling near the hourly resistance at 455.22.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|453.1
|Support 1
|450.25
|Resistance 2
|455.0
|Support 2
|449.3
|Resistance 3
|455.95
|Support 3
|447.4
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹456.95 & ₹451.65 yesterday to end at ₹452.95. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.