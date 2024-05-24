Paytm Share Price Live blog for 24 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock on the last day had an open price of ₹368, closing at ₹368.85 with a high of ₹368 and a low of ₹353.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹22,646.93 crores. The 52-week high was recorded at ₹998.3 and the low at ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 374,885 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 55.81% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹368 & ₹353.55 yesterday to end at ₹368.85. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.