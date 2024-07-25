Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 25 Jul 2024, by -0.27 %. The stock closed at 457.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 455.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock on the last day traded with an open price of 453.45 and closed at 457.2. The high for the day was 467.95 and the low was 448.35. The market cap stood at 29010.92 cr with a 52-week high of 998.3 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 107363 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1466.5Support 1445.9
Resistance 2477.45Support 2436.25
Resistance 3487.1Support 3425.3
25 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 7.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy2221
    Hold5554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
25 Jul 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1926 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 4975 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1818 k & BSE volume was 107 k.

25 Jul 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹457.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 467.95 & 448.35 yesterday to end at 455.95. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.

