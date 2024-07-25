Paytm Share Price Live blog for 25 Jul 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock on the last day traded with an open price of ₹453.45 and closed at ₹457.2. The high for the day was ₹467.95 and the low was ₹448.35. The market cap stood at 29010.92 cr with a 52-week high of 998.3 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 107363 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|466.5
|Support 1
|445.9
|Resistance 2
|477.45
|Support 2
|436.25
|Resistance 3
|487.1
|Support 3
|425.3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 7.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|2
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 61.28% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1818 k & BSE volume was 107 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹467.95 & ₹448.35 yesterday to end at ₹455.95. While indications suggest the stock may be nearing its peak, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bearish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.