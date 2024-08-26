Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹554.5. The stock reached a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹558.75. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,637.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Paytm's stock has varied between a high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,038 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 559.23 and 553.03 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 553.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 559.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|557.17
|Support 1
|554.62
|Resistance 2
|558.73
|Support 2
|553.63
|Resistance 3
|559.72
|Support 3
|552.07
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications' stock saw a range in today's trading, with a low of ₹554.2 and a high of ₹565.45.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.41% lower than yesterday
Paytm Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, Paytm's trading volume is down by 56.41% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹556.1, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 560.58 and 555.38 in the last hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 555.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 560.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|559.23
|Support 1
|553.03
|Resistance 2
|562.92
|Support 2
|550.52
|Resistance 3
|565.43
|Support 3
|546.83
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|565.51
|10 Days
|546.37
|20 Days
|524.13
|50 Days
|470.73
|100 Days
|423.44
|300 Days
|534.16
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹555.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹554.5
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹555.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹546.73 and ₹566.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹546.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 566.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm shares surge 54% in 3 months, rebound 79% from May lows; is the rally here to stay?
https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-shares-surge-54-in-3-months-rebound-79-from-may-lows-is-the-rally-here-to-stay-11724568881114.html
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.81% lower than yesterday
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Paytm has decreased by 37.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹558, down by 0.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 563.28 and 554.58 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 554.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 563.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|560.58
|Support 1
|555.38
|Resistance 2
|563.27
|Support 2
|552.87
|Resistance 3
|565.78
|Support 3
|550.18
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹557.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹554.5
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at ₹557.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹546.73 and ₹566.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹546.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 566.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching ₹557.9. In comparison, its peers showed mixed performance. LIC Housing Finance and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings experienced declines, while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Poonawalla Fincorp saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial
|314.5
|9.55
|3.13
|319.4
|243.9
|38821.44
|LIC Housing Finance
|664.25
|-8.15
|-1.21
|827.0
|411.05
|36537.93
|One 97 Communications
|557.9
|3.4
|0.61
|998.3
|310.0
|35482.44
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|400.6
|0.3
|0.07
|519.95
|336.35
|30868.23
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|1695.75
|-1.4
|-0.08
|1705.55
|881.45
|31842.36
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -7.94% lower than yesterday
Paytm Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Paytm's trading volume has decreased by 7.94% compared to the previous day, with the stock price currently at ₹558.95, down by 0.8%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹554.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹565 & ₹558.75 yesterday to end at ₹560. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend