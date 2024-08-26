Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 554.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 560 and closed at 554.5. The stock reached a high of 565 and a low of 558.75. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,637.53 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, Paytm's stock has varied between a high of 998.3 and a low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 16,038 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:36:02 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 559.23 and 553.03 levels in the past hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 553.03 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 559.23.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1557.17Support 1554.62
Resistance 2558.73Support 2553.63
Resistance 3559.72Support 3552.07
26 Aug 2024, 01:00:44 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

Paytm Share Price Today Live: One 97 Communications' stock saw a range in today's trading, with a low of 554.2 and a high of 565.45.

26 Aug 2024, 12:47:11 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -56.41% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: As of 12 AM, Paytm's trading volume is down by 56.41% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 556.1, a decrease of 0.29%. Volume traded is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37:45 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 560.58 and 555.38 in the last hour. Traders might consider employing rangebound trading strategies, such as buying close to the hourly support level of 555.38 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 560.58.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1559.23Support 1553.03
Resistance 2562.92Support 2550.52
Resistance 3565.43Support 3546.83
26 Aug 2024, 12:22:12 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days565.51
10 Days546.37
20 Days524.13
50 Days470.73
100 Days423.44
300 Days534.16
26 Aug 2024, 12:21:38 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:11:34 PM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹555.2, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹554.5

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 555.2 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 546.73 and 566.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 546.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 566.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 12:00:00 PM IST

Paytm shares surge 54% in 3 months, rebound 79% from May lows; is the rally here to stay?

https://www.livemint.com/market/stock-market-news/paytm-shares-surge-54-in-3-months-rebound-79-from-may-lows-is-the-rally-here-to-stay-11724568881114.html

26 Aug 2024, 11:47:08 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -37.81% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, the trading volume for Paytm has decreased by 37.81% compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 558, down by 0.63%. Volume traded, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume typically indicates a sustainable uptrend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:34:18 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock price has varied between 563.28 and 554.58 in the last hour. Traders might consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 554.58 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 563.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1560.58Support 1555.38
Resistance 2563.27Support 2552.87
Resistance 3565.78Support 3550.18
26 Aug 2024, 11:24:58 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm trading at ₹557.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹554.5

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm share price is at 557.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 546.73 and 566.93 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 546.73 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 566.93 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:14:56 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm's share price increased by 0.61% today, reaching 557.9. In comparison, its peers showed mixed performance. LIC Housing Finance and Cholamandalam Financial Holdings experienced declines, while Mahindra & Mahindra Financial and Poonawalla Fincorp saw gains. Overall, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex rose by 0.65% and 0.66%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial314.59.553.13319.4243.938821.44
LIC Housing Finance664.25-8.15-1.21827.0411.0536537.93
One 97 Communications557.93.40.61998.3310.035482.44
Poonawalla Fincorp400.60.30.07519.95336.3530868.23
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings1695.75-1.4-0.081705.55881.4531842.36
26 Aug 2024, 10:47:43 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -7.94% lower than yesterday

Paytm Share Price Today Live: As of 10 AM, Paytm's trading volume has decreased by 7.94% compared to the previous day, with the stock price currently at 558.95, down by 0.8%. Trading volume is a crucial metric alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement coupled with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with higher volume may signal a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:24:48 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹554.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 565 & 558.75 yesterday to end at 560. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

