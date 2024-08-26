LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session Today

4 min read . Updated: 26 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST Trade

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Aug 2024, by 0.13 %. The stock closed at 554.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 555.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.