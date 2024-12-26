Paytm Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹967 and closed slightly lower at ₹965.6. The stock experienced a high of ₹997 and a low of ₹953.4 during the day. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹62,626.03 crore, Paytm's stock remains well below its 52-week high of ₹1063 and above its 52-week low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 267,963 shares for Paytm.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 28.79% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 9.34% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 267 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹997 & ₹953.4 yesterday to end at ₹982.95. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend