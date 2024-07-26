LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Trade

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.