Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹450.5 and closed at ₹455.95 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was ₹464.2, while the lowest was ₹448.7. The market capitalization stood at ₹29,434.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹998.3 and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 88,472 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹463.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹462.6
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹463.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹453.07 and ₹468.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹453.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 468.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at ₹460.55. Over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -41.29% to ₹460.55, while the Nifty index has increased by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.93%
|3 Months
|13.4%
|6 Months
|-39.35%
|YTD
|-27.17%
|1 Year
|-41.29%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|468.82
|Support 1
|453.07
|Resistance 2
|474.43
|Support 2
|442.93
|Resistance 3
|484.57
|Support 3
|437.32
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 9.21% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4990 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1919 k & BSE volume was 88 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹455.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹464.2 & ₹448.7 yesterday to end at ₹462.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.