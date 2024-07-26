Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Hello User
2 min read . 09:32 AM IST
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.19 %. The stock closed at 462.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 463.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 450.5 and closed at 455.95 on the last day of trading. The highest price reached during the day was 464.2, while the lowest was 448.7. The market capitalization stood at 29,434.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 998.3 and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 88,472 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹463.5, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹462.6

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 463.5 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 453.07 and 468.82 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 453.07 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 468.82 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has decreased by -0.44% and is currently trading at 460.55. Over the past year, Paytm shares have dropped by -41.29% to 460.55, while the Nifty index has increased by 24.01% to 24406.10 during the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.93%
3 Months13.4%
6 Months-39.35%
YTD-27.17%
1 Year-41.29%
26 Jul 2024, 08:48 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1468.82Support 1453.07
Resistance 2474.43Support 2442.93
Resistance 3484.57Support 3437.32
26 Jul 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 9.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1221
    Hold6554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
26 Jul 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 4990 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 59.76% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1919 k & BSE volume was 88 k.

26 Jul 2024, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹455.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 464.2 & 448.7 yesterday to end at 462.6. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

