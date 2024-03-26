Paytm Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Paytm stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 411.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹412.05 and closed at ₹411.15. The high for the day was ₹417.3, while the low was ₹397.85. The market capitalization was ₹25,575.4 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 396,226 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00:27 AM IST
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹411.15 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 396,226 shares, and the closing price was ₹411.15.
