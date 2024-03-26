Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 26 Mar 2024, by -2.1 %. The stock closed at 411.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 402.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 412.05 and closed at 411.15. The high for the day was 417.3, while the low was 397.85. The market capitalization was 25,575.4 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 396,226 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:00:27 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹411.15 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 396,226 shares, and the closing price was 411.15.

