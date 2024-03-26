Paytm Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹412.05 and closed at ₹411.15. The high for the day was ₹417.3, while the low was ₹397.85. The market capitalization was ₹25,575.4 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm's stock was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 396,226 shares traded.
26 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST
