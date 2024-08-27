Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹560 and closed at ₹554.5. The stock reached a high of ₹565.45 and a low of ₹505.25, with a market capitalization of ₹33,731.56 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm stands at ₹998.3, while the 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,424,475 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|563.75
|Support 1
|503.85
|Resistance 2
|594.55
|Support 2
|474.75
|Resistance 3
|623.65
|Support 3
|443.95
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 18.88% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|2
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9487 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 109.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1424 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹554.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹565.45 & ₹505.25 yesterday to end at ₹530.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.