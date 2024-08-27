Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

1 min read . Updated: 27 Aug 2024, 09:04 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 27 Aug 2024, by -4.41 %. The stock closed at 554.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 530.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 560 and closed at 554.5. The stock reached a high of 565.45 and a low of 505.25, with a market capitalization of 33,731.56 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm stands at 998.3, while the 52-week low is 310. The BSE volume for the day was 1,424,475 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Aug 2024, 09:04:05 AM IST

27 Aug 2024, 09:04:05 AM IST

27 Aug 2024, 09:04:05 AM IST

27 Aug 2024, 08:46:03 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1563.75Support 1503.85
Resistance 2594.55Support 2474.75
Resistance 3623.65Support 3443.95
27 Aug 2024, 08:30:00 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 430.0, 18.88% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1222
    Buy0012
    Hold6665
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
27 Aug 2024, 08:17:05 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 19 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9487 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 109.64% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 18 mn & BSE volume was 1424 k.

27 Aug 2024, 08:01:32 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹554.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 565.45 & 505.25 yesterday to end at 530.05. Initial signs of a trend reversal are evident following the recent uptrend.

