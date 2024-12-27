Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹984 and closed slightly lower at ₹982.95. The stock reached a high of ₹1009.25 and a low of ₹973.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹63,888.05 crore, Paytm's shares traded a volume of 407,538 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1063, while the 52-week low is ₹310, reflecting significant price fluctuation over the year.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at ₹1004.00. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have experienced a significant rise of 57.89%, reaching ₹1004.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 10.77%, reaching 23750.20 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.66%
|3 Months
|55.49%
|6 Months
|147.92%
|YTD
|57.74%
|1 Year
|57.89%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1015.85
|Support 1
|984.2
|Resistance 2
|1026.7
|Support 2
|963.4
|Resistance 3
|1047.5
|Support 3
|952.55
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 30.03% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8661 k
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹982.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1009.25 & ₹973.9 yesterday to end at ₹1000.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend