Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 27 Dec 2024, by 1.79 %. The stock closed at 982.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1000.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 984 and closed slightly lower at 982.95. The stock reached a high of 1009.25 and a low of 973.9 during the session. With a market capitalization of 63,888.05 crore, Paytm's shares traded a volume of 407,538 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1063, while the 52-week low is 310, reflecting significant price fluctuation over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.35%, currently trading at 1004.00. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have experienced a significant rise of 57.89%, reaching 1004.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has climbed by 10.77%, reaching 23750.20 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.66%
3 Months55.49%
6 Months147.92%
YTD57.74%
1 Year57.89%
27 Dec 2024, 08:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11015.85Support 1984.2
Resistance 21026.7Support 2963.4
Resistance 31047.5Support 3952.55
27 Dec 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 30.03% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
27 Dec 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8661 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.1% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 407 k.

27 Dec 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹982.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1009.25 & 973.9 yesterday to end at 1000.5. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

