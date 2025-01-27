Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -4.85 %. The stock closed at 848.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 807.75 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 851 and closed slightly lower at 848.95. The stock reached a high of 855.45 and a low of 773.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of 54,132.75 crore, Paytm's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of 1,063 and low of 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 687,873 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 950.0, 17.61% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5433
    Buy10.0011
    Hold6666
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1222
27 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 14 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8273 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.

27 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹848.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 855.45 & 773.90 yesterday to end at 807.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.