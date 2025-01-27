Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹851 and closed slightly lower at ₹848.95. The stock reached a high of ₹855.45 and a low of ₹773.90 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹54,132.75 crore, Paytm's performance reflects its volatility, considering its 52-week high of ₹1,063 and low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 687,873 shares for the day.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 17.61% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|4
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|2
|2
|2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 79.95% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 14 mn & BSE volume was 687 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹855.45 & ₹773.90 yesterday to end at ₹807.75. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.