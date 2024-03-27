Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹394.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹401.75, close price was ₹402.5, high was ₹404.5, and low was ₹393.85. The market capitalization was at ₹25,250.3 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 470,768 shares traded.
Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹394.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25
Today, Paytm stock closed at ₹394.5, showing a decrease of 0.94% from the previous day's closing price of ₹398.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.75.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|274.65
|0.85
|0.31
|346.4
|215.7
|33880.78
|LIC Housing Finance
|592.0
|0.0
|0.0
|671.75
|315.45
|32563.73
|One 97 Communications
|394.5
|-3.75
|-0.94
|998.3
|318.35
|25002.95
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1424.9
|26.3
|1.88
|1794.4
|876.1
|22642.58
|Five Star Business Finance
|734.0
|37.2
|5.34
|875.35
|509.9
|21386.27
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock traded with a low of ₹394 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a high price of 998.30. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the market for this stock.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹400.15, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹400.15 with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 1.9.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|275.5
|1.7
|0.62
|346.4
|215.7
|33985.64
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.6
|-0.4
|-0.07
|671.75
|315.45
|32541.73
|One 97 Communications
|403.75
|5.5
|1.38
|998.3
|318.35
|25589.2
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1401.95
|3.35
|0.24
|1794.4
|876.1
|22277.89
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.2
|20.4
|2.93
|875.35
|509.9
|20896.78
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.5, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹404.5 with a percent change of 1.57, resulting in a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current trading day.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹406.8, with a net change of 8.55 and a percent change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|405.82
|10 Days
|386.54
|20 Days
|399.09
|50 Days
|501.88
|100 Days
|634.56
|300 Days
|746.87
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock had a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current day.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹413.95, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹413.95, with a percent change of 3.94 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.94%, with a net change of 15.7 points.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|276.75
|2.95
|1.08
|346.4
|215.7
|34139.84
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.35
|-0.65
|-0.11
|671.75
|315.45
|32527.98
|One 97 Communications
|400.0
|1.75
|0.44
|998.3
|318.35
|25351.53
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1408.1
|9.5
|0.68
|1794.4
|876.1
|22375.62
|Five Star Business Finance
|712.75
|15.95
|2.29
|875.35
|509.9
|20767.12
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹402.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock's low price today was ₹394.65 and the high price was ₹401.85.
Paytm share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹400.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹398.25
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹400.4 with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|275.6
|1.8
|0.66
|346.4
|215.7
|33997.97
|LIC Housing Finance
|594.15
|2.15
|0.36
|671.75
|315.45
|32681.99
|One 97 Communications
|400.0
|1.75
|0.44
|998.3
|318.35
|25351.53
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1413.6
|15.0
|1.07
|1794.4
|876.1
|22463.01
|Five Star Business Finance
|715.55
|18.75
|2.69
|875.35
|509.9
|20848.7
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹401.85 on the current day.
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹397.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹398.25
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹397.65 with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|276.45
|2.65
|0.97
|346.4
|215.7
|34102.83
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.65
|-0.35
|-0.06
|671.75
|315.45
|32544.48
|One 97 Communications
|396.0
|-2.25
|-0.56
|998.3
|318.35
|25098.01
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1403.3
|4.7
|0.34
|1794.4
|876.1
|22299.34
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.15
|20.35
|2.92
|875.35
|509.9
|20895.32
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹397.2, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹398.25
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹397.2 with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹396.1 and a high of ₹401.85 on the current day.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹399.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹398.25
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹399.85 with a 0.4% increase, reflecting a net change of 1.6. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive trend in its performance.
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|-37.92%
|6 Months
|-53.25%
|YTD
|-37.3%
|1 Year
|-35.88%
Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹398.25, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹402.5
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹398.25 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further changes.
Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹402.5 on last trading day
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 470768 shares with a closing price of ₹402.5.
