Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹394.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25

11 min read . Updated: 27 Mar 2024, 06:34 PM IST
Livemint

Paytm stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -0.94 %. The stock closed at 398.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 394.5 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Stock Price TodayPremium
Paytm Stock Price Today

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was 401.75, close price was 402.5, high was 404.5, and low was 393.85. The market capitalization was at 25,250.3 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 470,768 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:34:19 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm closed today at ₹394.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25

Today, Paytm stock closed at 394.5, showing a decrease of 0.94% from the previous day's closing price of 398.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.75.

27 Mar 2024, 06:16:43 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services274.650.850.31346.4215.733880.78
LIC Housing Finance592.00.00.0671.75315.4532563.73
One 97 Communications394.5-3.75-0.94998.3318.3525002.95
Creditaccess Grameen1424.926.31.881794.4876.122642.58
Five Star Business Finance734.037.25.34875.35509.921386.27
27 Mar 2024, 05:31:26 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock traded with a low of 394 and a high of 414.85 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:17:15 PM IST

One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a high price of 998.30. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the market for this stock.

27 Mar 2024, 03:03:11 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹400.15, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current price of Paytm stock is 400.15 with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 1.9.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31:40 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services275.51.70.62346.4215.733985.64
LIC Housing Finance591.6-0.4-0.07671.75315.4532541.73
One 97 Communications403.755.51.38998.3318.3525589.2
Creditaccess Grameen1401.953.350.241794.4876.122277.89
Five Star Business Finance717.220.42.93875.35509.920896.78
27 Mar 2024, 02:23:53 PM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹404.5, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current stock price of Paytm is 404.5 with a percent change of 1.57, resulting in a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:13:20 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 394.65 and a high of 414.85 on the current trading day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:43:06 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹406.8, up 2.15% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 406.8, with a net change of 8.55 and a percent change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40:01 PM IST

Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish

27 Mar 2024, 01:31:54 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days405.82
10 Days386.54
20 Days399.09
50 Days501.88
100 Days634.56
300 Days746.87
27 Mar 2024, 01:10:01 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock had a low of 394.65 and a high of 414.85 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:02:25 PM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹413.95, up 3.94% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is 413.95, with a percent change of 3.94 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.94%, with a net change of 15.7 points.

27 Mar 2024, 12:50:34 PM IST

Paytm Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:31:14 PM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services276.752.951.08346.4215.734139.84
LIC Housing Finance591.35-0.65-0.11671.75315.4532527.98
One 97 Communications400.01.750.44998.3318.3525351.53
Creditaccess Grameen1408.19.50.681794.4876.122375.62
Five Star Business Finance712.7515.952.29875.35509.920767.12
27 Mar 2024, 12:21:44 PM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹402.65, up 1.1% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 402.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:11:24 PM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock's low price today was 394.65 and the high price was 401.85.

27 Mar 2024, 11:50:02 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy3447
Buy1112
Hold4335
Sell2220
Strong Sell3330
27 Mar 2024, 11:43:00 AM IST

Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm trading at ₹400.4, up 0.54% from yesterday's ₹398.25

Paytm stock is currently priced at 400.4 with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:30:34 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services275.61.80.66346.4215.733997.97
LIC Housing Finance594.152.150.36671.75315.4532681.99
One 97 Communications400.01.750.44998.3318.3525351.53
Creditaccess Grameen1413.615.01.071794.4876.122463.01
Five Star Business Finance715.5518.752.69875.35509.920848.7
27 Mar 2024, 11:12:41 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 394.65 and a high of 401.85 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:02:23 AM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹397.65, down -0.15% from yesterday's ₹398.25

The current price of Paytm stock is 397.65 with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 10:30:35 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services276.452.650.97346.4215.734102.83
LIC Housing Finance591.65-0.35-0.06671.75315.4532544.48
One 97 Communications396.0-2.25-0.56998.3318.3525098.01
Creditaccess Grameen1403.34.70.341794.4876.122299.34
Five Star Business Finance717.1520.352.92875.35509.920895.32
27 Mar 2024, 10:22:13 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹397.2, down -0.26% from yesterday's ₹398.25

Paytm stock is currently priced at 397.2 with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:12:39 AM IST

One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range

One 97 Communications stock reached a low of 396.1 and a high of 401.85 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 09:51:08 AM IST

Paytm Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:43:51 AM IST

Paytm share price update :Paytm trading at ₹399.85, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹398.25

Paytm stock is currently priced at 399.85 with a 0.4% increase, reflecting a net change of 1.6. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive trend in its performance.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32:48 AM IST

Paytm share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.38%
3 Months-37.92%
6 Months-53.25%
YTD-37.3%
1 Year-35.88%
27 Mar 2024, 09:01:38 AM IST

Paytm share price Today :Paytm trading at ₹398.25, down -1.06% from yesterday's ₹402.5

The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is 398.25 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further changes.

27 Mar 2024, 08:04:01 AM IST

Paytm share price Live :Paytm closed at ₹402.5 on last trading day

On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 470768 shares with a closing price of 402.5.

