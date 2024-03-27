Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at 394.5, down -0.94% from yesterday's 398.25

Paytm Share Price Today : On the last day, Paytm's open price was ₹401.75, close price was ₹402.5, high was ₹404.5, and low was ₹393.85. The market capitalization was at ₹25,250.3 crores. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹318.35. The BSE volume for Paytm was 470,768 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Today, Paytm stock closed at ₹394.5, showing a decrease of 0.94% from the previous day's closing price of ₹398.25. The net change in the stock price was -3.75.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|274.65
|0.85
|0.31
|346.4
|215.7
|33880.78
|LIC Housing Finance
|592.0
|0.0
|0.0
|671.75
|315.45
|32563.73
|One 97 Communications
|394.5
|-3.75
|-0.94
|998.3
|318.35
|25002.95
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1424.9
|26.3
|1.88
|1794.4
|876.1
|22642.58
|Five Star Business Finance
|734.0
|37.2
|5.34
|875.35
|509.9
|21386.27
One 97 Communications stock traded with a low of ₹394 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a high price of 998.30. This shows a significant fluctuation in the stock price over the past year, indicating potential volatility in the market for this stock.
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹400.15 with a percent change of 0.48% and a net change of 1.9.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|275.5
|1.7
|0.62
|346.4
|215.7
|33985.64
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.6
|-0.4
|-0.07
|671.75
|315.45
|32541.73
|One 97 Communications
|403.75
|5.5
|1.38
|998.3
|318.35
|25589.2
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1401.95
|3.35
|0.24
|1794.4
|876.1
|22277.89
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.2
|20.4
|2.93
|875.35
|509.9
|20896.78
The current stock price of Paytm is ₹404.5 with a percent change of 1.57, resulting in a net change of 6.25. This indicates a slight increase in the stock value.
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current trading day.
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹406.8, with a net change of 8.55 and a percent change of 2.15. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|405.82
|10 Days
|386.54
|20 Days
|399.09
|50 Days
|501.88
|100 Days
|634.56
|300 Days
|746.87
One 97 Communications stock had a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹414.85 on the current day.
The current data for Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹413.95, with a percent change of 3.94 and a net change of 15.7. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 3.94%, with a net change of 15.7 points.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|276.75
|2.95
|1.08
|346.4
|215.7
|34139.84
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.35
|-0.65
|-0.11
|671.75
|315.45
|32527.98
|One 97 Communications
|400.0
|1.75
|0.44
|998.3
|318.35
|25351.53
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1408.1
|9.5
|0.68
|1794.4
|876.1
|22375.62
|Five Star Business Finance
|712.75
|15.95
|2.29
|875.35
|509.9
|20767.12
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹402.65 with a percent change of 1.1 and a net change of 4.4. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
One 97 Communications stock's low price today was ₹394.65 and the high price was ₹401.85.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹400.4 with a net change of 2.15 and a percent change of 0.54. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|275.6
|1.8
|0.66
|346.4
|215.7
|33997.97
|LIC Housing Finance
|594.15
|2.15
|0.36
|671.75
|315.45
|32681.99
|One 97 Communications
|400.0
|1.75
|0.44
|998.3
|318.35
|25351.53
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1413.6
|15.0
|1.07
|1794.4
|876.1
|22463.01
|Five Star Business Finance
|715.55
|18.75
|2.69
|875.35
|509.9
|20848.7
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹394.65 and a high of ₹401.85 on the current day.
The current price of Paytm stock is ₹397.65 with a net change of -0.6 and a percent change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|276.45
|2.65
|0.97
|346.4
|215.7
|34102.83
|LIC Housing Finance
|591.65
|-0.35
|-0.06
|671.75
|315.45
|32544.48
|One 97 Communications
|396.0
|-2.25
|-0.56
|998.3
|318.35
|25098.01
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1403.3
|4.7
|0.34
|1794.4
|876.1
|22299.34
|Five Star Business Finance
|717.15
|20.35
|2.92
|875.35
|509.9
|20895.32
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹397.2 with a net change of -1.05 and a percent change of -0.26. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹396.1 and a high of ₹401.85 on the current day.
Paytm stock is currently priced at ₹399.85 with a 0.4% increase, reflecting a net change of 1.6. Overall, the stock is showing a slight positive trend in its performance.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.38%
|3 Months
|-37.92%
|6 Months
|-53.25%
|YTD
|-37.3%
|1 Year
|-35.88%
The current data of Paytm stock shows that the price is ₹398.25 with a percent change of -1.06 and a net change of -4.25. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price. Investors may want to monitor the stock closely for further changes.
On the last day, Paytm's BSE volume was 470768 shares with a closing price of ₹402.5.
