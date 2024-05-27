Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹353.25, reached a high of ₹354, and closed at ₹356.2 with a low of ₹339. The market cap for the day was ₹21,677.35 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume for Paytm was 223,140 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|350.58
|Support 1
|334.93
|Resistance 2
|360.47
|Support 2
|329.17
|Resistance 3
|366.23
|Support 3
|319.28
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 62.78% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹354 & ₹339 yesterday to end at ₹356.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend