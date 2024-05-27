Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 27 May 2024, by -4.28 %. The stock closed at 356.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 340.95 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 353.25, reached a high of 354, and closed at 356.2 with a low of 339. The market cap for the day was 21,677.35 crore. The 52-week high for Paytm was 998.3 and the low was 310. The BSE volume for Paytm was 223,140 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1350.58Support 1334.93
Resistance 2360.47Support 2329.17
Resistance 3366.23Support 3319.28
27 May 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 62.78% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2334
    Buy2111
    Hold5443
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
27 May 2024, 08:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 2 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3511 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 15.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 2 mn & BSE volume was 374 k.

27 May 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹356.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 354 & 339 yesterday to end at 356.2. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

