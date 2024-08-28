Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 28 Aug 2024, by 2.93 %. The stock closed at 530.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 545.6 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 540.65 and closed at 530.05. The stock's high for the day was 553.75, while the low was 535.85. Paytm's market capitalization stood at 34,721.14 crore. The 52-week high is 998.3, and the 52-week low is 310. The BSE trading volume for the day was 411,545 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9387 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹530.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 553.75 & 535.85 yesterday to end at 545.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.