Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹540.65 and closed at ₹530.05. The stock's high for the day was ₹553.75, while the low was ₹535.85. Paytm's market capitalization stood at ₹34,721.14 crore. The 52-week high is ₹998.3, and the 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE trading volume for the day was 411,545 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹553.75 & ₹535.85 yesterday to end at ₹545.6. The stock is showing initial signs of a trend reversal after a robust uptrend