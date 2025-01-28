Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:50 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 28 Jan 2025, by -3.39 %. The stock closed at 807.75 per share. The stock is currently trading at 780.40 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 788 and closed at 807.75, marking a gain of 19.75. The stock reached a high of 789.90 and a low of 763 during the session. Paytm's market capitalization stands at 51,477.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of 1,063 and a low of 310. BSE recorded a volume of 533,649 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1792.37Support 1765.72
Resistance 2804.43Support 2751.13
Resistance 3819.02Support 3739.07
28 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 950.0, 21.73% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5533
    Buy10.0011
    Hold6666
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1122
28 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8287 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.

28 Jan 2025, 08:01 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹807.75 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 789.90 & 763 yesterday to end at 780.40. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

