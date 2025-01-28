Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹788 and closed at ₹807.75, marking a gain of ₹19.75. The stock reached a high of ₹789.90 and a low of ₹763 during the session. Paytm's market capitalization stands at ₹51,477.44 crore. Over the past year, the stock has experienced significant fluctuations, with a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. BSE recorded a volume of 533,649 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|792.37
|Support 1
|765.72
|Resistance 2
|804.43
|Support 2
|751.13
|Resistance 3
|819.02
|Support 3
|739.07
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 21.73% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|0.00
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 12.19% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 548 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹789.90 & ₹763 yesterday to end at ₹780.40. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.