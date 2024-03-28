Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm closed today at ₹402.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹396.85

Paytm Share Price Today : Paytm's stock opened at ₹397.95 and closed at ₹398.25 on the last trading day. The highest point reached during the day was ₹414.85, while the lowest was ₹394. The market capitalization stood at 25067.07 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹998.3 and the low is ₹318.35. The BSE volume for the day was 318186 shares traded.
Paytm share price NSE Live :Paytm closed today at ₹402.75, up 1.49% from yesterday's ₹396.85
Today, Paytm stock closed at ₹402.75, with a 1.49% increase from the previous day's closing price of ₹396.85. The net change in the stock price was ₹5.9.
Paytm share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|278.35
|4.2
|1.53
|346.4
|215.7
|34337.21
|LIC Housing Finance
|611.05
|19.4
|3.28
|671.75
|315.45
|33611.6
|One 97 Communications
|402.75
|5.9
|1.49
|998.3
|318.35
|25525.82
|Creditaccess Grameen
|1425.0
|6.0
|0.42
|1794.4
|876.1
|22644.17
|Five Star Business Finance
|715.05
|-18.35
|-2.5
|875.35
|509.9
|20834.13
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹398.3 and a high of ₹404.9 on the current day.
One 97 Communications Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
One 97 Communications Ltd stock has a 52-week low price of 318.05 and a 52-week high price of 998.30. This data indicates the range within which the stock has fluctuated over the past year, showing significant volatility and potential for both gains and losses for investors.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹398.3 and a high of ₹404.9 on the current day.
Paytm Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Paytm share is Bullish and long term trend is Bearish
Paytm share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|407.59
|10 Days
|387.38
|20 Days
|398.63
|50 Days
|496.16
|100 Days
|629.33
|300 Days
|745.40
Paytm Live Updates
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a high of ₹404.9 and a low of ₹398.3 on the current trading day.
Paytm share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|4
|4
|7
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Hold
|4
|3
|3
|5
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|0
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock reached a low of ₹398.3 and a high of ₹404.9 on the current day.
One 97 Communications share price live: Today's Price range
One 97 Communications stock's low price today was ₹401, and the high price was ₹404.9.
Paytm Live Updates
Paytm share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.35%
|3 Months
|-38.32%
|6 Months
|-53.49%
|YTD
|-37.56%
|1 Year
|-35.73%
