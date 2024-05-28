Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹341.8 and closed at ₹340.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹357.95 and the low was ₹341.8. The market capitalization stood at 22669.18 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹998.3 and ₹310 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 600467.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 1.14% and is currently trading at ₹360.60. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -49.49% to ₹360.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.57%
|3 Months
|-19.55%
|6 Months
|-60.04%
|YTD
|-43.87%
|1 Year
|-49.49%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|361.63
|Support 1
|345.58
|Resistance 2
|367.82
|Support 2
|335.72
|Resistance 3
|377.68
|Support 3
|329.53
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 55.66% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹357.95 & ₹341.8 yesterday to end at ₹340.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.