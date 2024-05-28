Hello User
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 28 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 28 May 2024, by 4.58 %. The stock closed at 340.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 356.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 341.8 and closed at 340.95 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 357.95 and the low was 341.8. The market capitalization stood at 22669.18 crores. The 52-week high and low for the stock were 998.3 and 310 respectively. On the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 600467.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 May 2024, 09:16 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The price of Paytm shares has increased by 1.14% and is currently trading at 360.60. However, over the past year, the price of Paytm shares has dropped by -49.49% to 360.60. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 23.30% to 22932.45 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.57%
3 Months-19.55%
6 Months-60.04%
YTD-43.87%
1 Year-49.49%
28 May 2024, 08:52 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1361.63Support 1345.58
Resistance 2367.82Support 2335.72
Resistance 3377.68Support 3329.53
28 May 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 55.66% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2334
    Buy2111
    Hold5443
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
28 May 2024, 08:21 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 3604 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.

28 May 2024, 08:06 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹340.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 357.95 & 341.8 yesterday to end at 340.95. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

