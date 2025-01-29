Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹782.05 and closed slightly lower at ₹780.20. The day's trading saw a high of ₹787.50 and a low of ₹763.80. With a market capitalization of ₹49,724.23 crore, Paytm's performance remains notable, especially against its 52-week high of ₹1,063 and low of ₹310. The BSE recorded a volume of 418,240 shares traded.
Paytm trading at ₹781.05, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹769.30
Paytm share price is at ₹781.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹759.03 and ₹783.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹759.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 783.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Price Analysis
The share price of Paytm has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at ₹768.30. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 2.28%, reaching ₹768.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, rising to 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.96%
|3 Months
|9.41%
|6 Months
|54.8%
|YTD
|-24.43%
|1 Year
|2.28%
Key support and resistance levels
The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|783.43
|Support 1
|759.03
|Resistance 2
|797.77
|Support 2
|748.97
|Resistance 3
|807.83
|Support 3
|734.63
Consensus analysts rating is Hold
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 23.84% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8340 k
The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday's NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.
Paytm closed at ₹780.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
The stock traded in the range of ₹787.50 & ₹763.80 yesterday to end at ₹767.10. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.