Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Surge in Positive Trading Session

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.53 %. The stock closed at 769.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 781.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 782.05 and closed slightly lower at 780.20. The day's trading saw a high of 787.50 and a low of 763.80. With a market capitalization of 49,724.23 crore, Paytm's performance remains notable, especially against its 52-week high of 1,063 and low of 310. The BSE recorded a volume of 418,240 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:37 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹781.05, up 1.53% from yesterday's ₹769.30

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 781.05 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 759.03 and 783.43 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 759.03 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 783.43 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:21 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has decreased by 0.13%, currently trading at 768.30. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 2.28%, reaching 768.30. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 5.67%, rising to 22,957.25 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.96%
3 Months9.41%
6 Months54.8%
YTD-24.43%
1 Year2.28%
29 Jan 2025, 08:50 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1783.43Support 1759.03
Resistance 2797.77Support 2748.97
Resistance 3807.83Support 3734.63
29 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 950.0, 23.84% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5533
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1122
29 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 5 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8340 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 31.81% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 5 mn & BSE volume was 421 k.

29 Jan 2025, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹780.20 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 787.50 & 763.80 yesterday to end at 767.10. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

