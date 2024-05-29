Paytm Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹359.45, reached a high of ₹364, and a low of ₹341.55 before closing at ₹356.55. The market capitalization stood at ₹21772.72 crore, with a 52-week high of ₹998.3 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 135,588 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|356.8
|Support 1
|334.4
|Resistance 2
|371.55
|Support 2
|326.75
|Resistance 3
|379.2
|Support 3
|312.0
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 62.07% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|3
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|4
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 46.65% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 600 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹364 & ₹341.55 yesterday to end at ₹356.55. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend