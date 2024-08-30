Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 30 Aug 2024, by 3.05 %. The stock closed at 538.05 per share. The stock is currently trading at 554.45 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at 558.05 and closed at 538.05, with a high of 565 and a low of 540.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 35,284.34 crore. Paytm's 52-week high is 998.3, while its 52-week low is 310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 981,579 shares for Paytm.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1553.02Support 1527.62
Resistance 2569.18Support 2518.38
Resistance 3578.42Support 3502.22
30 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 430.0, 22.45% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy1122
    Buy0012
    Hold6665
    Sell4444
    Strong Sell3333
30 Aug 2024, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 9387 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.

30 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹538.05 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 565 & 540.05 yesterday to end at 554.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.