Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened at ₹558.05 and closed at ₹538.05, with a high of ₹565 and a low of ₹540.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹35,284.34 crore. Paytm's 52-week high is ₹998.3, while its 52-week low is ₹310. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 981,579 shares for Paytm.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|553.02
|Support 1
|527.62
|Resistance 2
|569.18
|Support 2
|518.38
|Resistance 3
|578.42
|Support 3
|502.22
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹430.0, 22.45% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|1
|1
|2
|2
|Buy
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|5
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|4
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 25.72% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 411 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹565 & ₹540.05 yesterday to end at ₹554.45. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.