Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

2 min read . Updated: 30 Dec 2024, 09:21 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 1.38 %. The stock closed at 1000.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1014.3 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 1005 and closed at 1000.5, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of 1024.95 and a low of 986. With a market capitalization of approximately 64,646.53 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of 1063 and low of 310. The trading volume on the BSE was 289,226 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:21:41 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.86%, currently trading at 1023.00. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 59.96%, reaching 1023.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.82%
3 Months64.04%
6 Months152.46%
YTD59.61%
1 Year59.96%
30 Dec 2024, 08:48:42 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11031.92Support 1993.17
Resistance 21047.83Support 2970.33
Resistance 31070.67Support 3954.42
30 Dec 2024, 08:30:03 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 30.99% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
30 Dec 2024, 08:20:13 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 6 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8266 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.

30 Dec 2024, 08:02:46 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹1000.5 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1024.95 & 986 yesterday to end at 1014.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

