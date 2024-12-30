Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹1005 and closed at ₹1000.5, reflecting a slight decline. The day's trading saw a high of ₹1024.95 and a low of ₹986. With a market capitalization of approximately ₹64,646.53 crore, the stock's performance is noteworthy, considering its 52-week high of ₹1063 and low of ₹310. The trading volume on the BSE was 289,226 shares.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.86%, currently trading at ₹1023.00. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have surged by 59.96%, reaching ₹1023.00. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 9.58%, reaching 23813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.82%
|3 Months
|64.04%
|6 Months
|152.46%
|YTD
|59.61%
|1 Year
|59.96%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1031.92
|Support 1
|993.17
|Resistance 2
|1047.83
|Support 2
|970.33
|Resistance 3
|1070.67
|Support 3
|954.42
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 30.99% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 16.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 289 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1024.95 & ₹986 yesterday to end at ₹1014.3. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend