Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened and closed at ₹769.30, with a high of ₹815 and a low of ₹765.05. The company's market capitalization stood at ₹51,553.94 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 448,062 shares, indicating active trading despite the stock's relatively stable closing price.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 17.42% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹815 & ₹765.05 yesterday to end at ₹809.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.