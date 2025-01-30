Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 30 Jan 2025, by 5.17 %. The stock closed at 769.30 per share. The stock is currently trading at 809.05 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened and closed at 769.30, with a high of 815 and a low of 765.05. The company's market capitalization stood at 51,553.94 crore. Over the past year, Paytm reached a high of 1,063 and a low of 310. The BSE volume for the day was 448,062 shares, indicating active trading despite the stock's relatively stable closing price.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jan 2025, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 950.0, 17.42% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 350.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1260.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy5533
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2223
    Strong Sell1122
30 Jan 2025, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 4 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8250 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.51% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 4 mn & BSE volume was 448 k.

30 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹769.30 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 815 & 765.05 yesterday to end at 809.05. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.