Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹514.95, closed at ₹508.85, with a high of ₹518.7 and a low of ₹490.35. The market capitalization was ₹31,381.04 crore. The 52-week high was ₹998.3 and the low was ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 464,875 shares traded.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|510.23
|Support 1
|483.23
|Resistance 2
|527.77
|Support 2
|473.77
|Resistance 3
|537.23
|Support 3
|456.23
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 14.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹518.7 & ₹490.35 yesterday to end at ₹493.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.