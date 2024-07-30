Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

1 min read . 08:45 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went down today, 30 Jul 2024, by -3.08 %. The stock closed at 508.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 493.2 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 514.95, closed at 508.85, with a high of 518.7 and a low of 490.35. The market capitalization was 31,381.04 crore. The 52-week high was 998.3 and the low was 310. The BSE volume for the day was 464,875 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1510.23Support 1483.23
Resistance 2527.77Support 2473.77
Resistance 3537.23Support 3456.23
30 Jul 2024, 08:34 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 14.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1221
    Hold6554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
30 Jul 2024, 08:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 8 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5749 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 56.03% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 8 mn & BSE volume was 464 k.

30 Jul 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹508.85 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 518.7 & 490.35 yesterday to end at 493.2. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

