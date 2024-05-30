Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at ₹359.55, closed at ₹342.45 with a high of ₹359.55 and a low of ₹359.55. The market cap was at ₹22859.92 cr. The 52-week high was ₹998.3, and the 52-week low was ₹310. The BSE volume was 240405 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at ₹377.50. Over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -48.75% to ₹377.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.55%
|3 Months
|-14.12%
|6 Months
|-58.56%
|YTD
|-43.43%
|1 Year
|-48.75%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|359.45
|Support 1
|359.45
|Resistance 2
|359.45
|Support 2
|359.45
|Resistance 3
|359.45
|Support 3
|359.45
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1458 k & BSE volume was 240 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹359.55 & ₹359.55 yesterday to end at ₹342.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.