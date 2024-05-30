Hello User
Paytm Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 09:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 30 May 2024, by 4.99 %. The stock closed at 342.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 359.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm opened at 359.55, closed at 342.45 with a high of 359.55 and a low of 359.55. The market cap was at 22859.92 cr. The 52-week high was 998.3, and the 52-week low was 310. The BSE volume was 240405 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 May 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The share price of Paytm has increased by 4.99% and is currently trading at 377.50. Over the past year, Paytm's share price has dropped by -48.75% to 377.50. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.55%
3 Months-14.12%
6 Months-58.56%
YTD-43.43%
1 Year-48.75%
30 May 2024, 08:49 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1359.45Support 1359.45
Resistance 2359.45Support 2359.45
Resistance 3359.45Support 3359.45
30 May 2024, 08:17 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1698 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3753 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 54.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1458 k & BSE volume was 240 k.

30 May 2024, 08:02 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹342.45 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 359.55 & 359.55 yesterday to end at 342.45. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

