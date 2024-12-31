Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Rise as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹1014.35 and closed slightly lower at ₹1014.30. The stock reached a high of ₹1026.90 and dipped to a low of ₹1005.65. With a market capitalization of ₹65,070.39 crore, Paytm's shares traded a volume of 382,614 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹1063, while the 52-week low is ₹310, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%
Paytm Live Updates: null
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1024.1, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1021.15
Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹1024.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹1006.47 and ₹1027.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹1006.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1027.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at ₹1023.85. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 60.66%, reaching ₹1023.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.77%, now standing at 23644.90 over the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.0%
|3 Months
|59.79%
|6 Months
|147.88%
|YTD
|60.66%
|1 Year
|60.66%
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|1027.17
|Support 1
|1006.47
|Resistance 2
|1036.93
|Support 2
|995.53
|Resistance 3
|1047.87
|Support 3
|985.77
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹700.0, 31.67% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|3
|3
|3
|1
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8081 k
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹1014.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹1026.9 & ₹1005.65 yesterday to end at ₹1024.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend