Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Shares Rise as Positive Trading Momentum Continues

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:42 AM IST Trade
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 31 Dec 2024, by 0.29 %. The stock closed at 1021.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1024.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm's stock opened at 1014.35 and closed slightly lower at 1014.30. The stock reached a high of 1026.90 and dipped to a low of 1005.65. With a market capitalization of 65,070.39 crore, Paytm's shares traded a volume of 382,614 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at 1063, while the 52-week low is 310, indicating significant price fluctuations over the year.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 09:42 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Futures trading higher by 0.3%; Futures open interest decreased by 0.0%

Paytm Live Updates: null

31 Dec 2024, 09:32 AM IST Paytm Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹1024.1, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1021.15

Paytm Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 1024.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 1006.47 and 1027.17 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 1006.47 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 1027.17 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Dec 2024, 09:19 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Paytm has increased by 0.26%, currently trading at 1023.85. Over the past year, Paytm's shares have appreciated by 60.66%, reaching 1023.85. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 8.77%, now standing at 23644.90 over the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.0%
3 Months59.79%
6 Months147.88%
YTD60.66%
1 Year60.66%
31 Dec 2024, 08:46 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 11027.17Support 11006.47
Resistance 21036.93Support 2995.53
Resistance 31047.87Support 3985.77
31 Dec 2024, 08:35 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 700.0, 31.67% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy3331
    Buy1111
    Hold6666
    Sell2233
    Strong Sell2223
31 Dec 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 8081 k

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 13.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 416 k.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm closed at ₹1014.3 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 1026.9 & 1005.65 yesterday to end at 1024.45. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

