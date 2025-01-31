Paytm Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Paytm opened and closed at ₹809.05, with a high of ₹813.95 and a low of ₹756.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹49,211.01 crore, reflecting investor confidence. Over the past year, the stock has seen a 52-week high of ₹1,063 and a low of ₹310. The BSE volume for the day was 495,017 shares, indicating active trading activity.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|806.33
|Support 1
|748.38
|Resistance 2
|839.37
|Support 2
|723.47
|Resistance 3
|864.28
|Support 3
|690.43
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹950.0, 23.06% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹350.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1260.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|5
|5
|3
|3
|Buy
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Hold
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Sell
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|1
|1
|2
|2
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 1.08% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 7 mn & BSE volume was 495 k.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹813.95 & ₹756.45 yesterday to end at ₹771.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.