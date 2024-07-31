Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock sees gains as investors show confidence

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at ₹498.05 and closed at ₹493.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹513 and the low was ₹495. The market capitalization stands at ₹31,638.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are ₹998.3 and ₹310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 294,075 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹499.1, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹497.25
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹499.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹491.63 and ₹508.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹491.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.59% today, trading at ₹494.30. Over the past year, Paytm shares have seen a significant decrease of -37.92% to ₹494.30. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.67%
|3 Months
|22.01%
|6 Months
|-34.71%
|YTD
|-21.8%
|1 Year
|-37.92%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|508.33
|Support 1
|491.63
|Resistance 2
|518.87
|Support 2
|485.47
|Resistance 3
|525.03
|Support 3
|474.93
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹420.0, 15.54% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹325.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Buy
|1
|2
|2
|1
|Hold
|6
|5
|5
|4
|Sell
|4
|4
|4
|3
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5875 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹493.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹513 & ₹495 yesterday to end at ₹497.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.