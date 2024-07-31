Hello User
Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock sees gains as investors show confidence

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:31 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 497.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 499.1 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm's stock opened at 498.05 and closed at 493.2 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 513 and the low was 495. The market capitalization stands at 31,638.73 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 998.3 and 310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 294,075 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹499.1, up 0.37% from yesterday's ₹497.25

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 499.1 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 491.63 and 508.33 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 491.63 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 508.33 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The Paytm share price has dropped by -0.59% today, trading at 494.30. Over the past year, Paytm shares have seen a significant decrease of -37.92% to 494.30. In contrast, during the same 1-year period, the Nifty index increased by 25.84% to 24857.30.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week8.67%
3 Months22.01%
6 Months-34.71%
YTD-21.8%
1 Year-37.92%
31 Jul 2024, 08:45 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1508.33Support 1491.63
Resistance 2518.87Support 2485.47
Resistance 3525.03Support 3474.93
31 Jul 2024, 08:31 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 420.0, 15.54% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 325.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2223
    Buy1221
    Hold6554
    Sell4443
    Strong Sell3333
31 Jul 2024, 08:18 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 7 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 5875 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 24.0% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 6 mn & BSE volume was 294 k.

31 Jul 2024, 08:04 AM IST Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹493.2 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 513 & 495 yesterday to end at 497.25. The stock price indicates a strengthening bull run.

