LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST
Livemint

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 377.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Paytm Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at 377.5 and closed at 359.55. The high and low prices were 377.5 and 377.5 respectively. The market capitalization stood at 24,001.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 998.3 and 310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 235,781 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:39:06 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹390.55, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹377.5

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at 390.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of 377.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.

31 May 2024, 09:17:11 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Paytm has increased by 4.62% and is currently trading at 394.95. However, over the past year, Paytm's stock price has fallen by -45.88% to 394.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week5.94%
3 Months-8.18%
6 Months-56.91%
YTD-40.61%
1 Year-45.88%
31 May 2024, 09:01:03 AM IST

Paytm shares jump 5%, hit upper-circuit for second consecutive day; here's why

31 May 2024, 08:51:31 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 1377.4Support 1377.4
Resistance 2377.4Support 2377.4
Resistance 3377.4Support 3377.4
31 May 2024, 08:34:24 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.

  • The median price target is 555.0, 47.02% higher than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 275.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 1320.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy2234
    Buy2211
    Hold5543
    Sell4432
    Strong Sell3333
31 May 2024, 08:18:15 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3738 k

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1656 k & BSE volume was 235 k.

31 May 2024, 08:01:45 AM IST

Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹359.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 377.5 & 377.5 yesterday to end at 359.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

