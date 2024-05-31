LIVE UPDATES

Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

7 min read . Updated: 31 May 2024, 09:39 AM IST Trade

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : Paytm stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 3.46 %. The stock closed at 377.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 390.55 per share. Investors should monitor Paytm stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.