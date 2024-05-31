Paytm share price Today Live Updates : Paytm Stock Surges in Positive Trading Today

Paytm Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Paytm's stock opened at ₹377.5 and closed at ₹359.55. The high and low prices were ₹377.5 and ₹377.5 respectively. The market capitalization stood at ₹24,001.17 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹998.3 and ₹310 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 235,781 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm trading at ₹390.55, up 3.46% from yesterday's ₹377.5
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Paytm share price is at ₹390.55 and has crossed the key daily resistance price level of ₹377.4. This indicates that stock is experiencing significant buying interest and the price can escalate further.
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Paytm Share Price Live Updates: The stock price of Paytm has increased by 4.62% and is currently trading at ₹394.95. However, over the past year, Paytm's stock price has fallen by -45.88% to ₹394.95. In contrast, Nifty has risen by 20.69% to 22,488.65 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|5.94%
|3 Months
|-8.18%
|6 Months
|-56.91%
|YTD
|-40.61%
|1 Year
|-45.88%
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Paytm on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|377.4
|Support 1
|377.4
|Resistance 2
|377.4
|Support 2
|377.4
|Resistance 3
|377.4
|Support 3
|377.4
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Hold
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Hold.
- The median price target is ₹555.0, 47.02% higher than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹275.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹1320.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|2
|2
|3
|4
|Buy
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Hold
|5
|5
|4
|3
|Sell
|4
|4
|3
|2
|Strong Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm volume yesterday was 1892 k as compared to the 20 day avg of 3738 k
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 49.39% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 1656 k & BSE volume was 235 k.
Paytm Share Price Today Live: Paytm closed at ₹359.55 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook
Paytm Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹377.5 & ₹377.5 yesterday to end at ₹359.55. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.