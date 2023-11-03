Hello User
PB Fintech Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:11 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PB Fintech stock price went down today, 03 Nov 2023, by -0.15 %. The stock closed at 701.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 700.8 per share. Investors should monitor PB Fintech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PB Fintech

On the last day of trading, PB Fintech opened at 709.9 and closed at 701.85. The stock reached a high of 717 and a low of 692.05. The company has a market capitalization of 31,281.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 816, while the 52-week low is 356.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 21,660 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST PB Fintech share price Live :PB Fintech closed at ₹701.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PB Fintech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,660. The closing price for the shares was 701.85.

