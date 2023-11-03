PB Fintech Share Price Live blog for 03 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, PB Fintech opened at ₹709.9 and closed at ₹701.85. The stock reached a high of ₹717 and a low of ₹692.05. The company has a market capitalization of ₹31,281.55 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹816, while the 52-week low is ₹356.2. On the BSE, the stock had a trading volume of 21,660 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Nov 2023, 08:11 AM IST
PB Fintech share price Live :PB Fintech closed at ₹701.85 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for PB Fintech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 21,660. The closing price for the shares was ₹701.85.