PB Fintech share price Today Live Updates : PB Fintech Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:13 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PB Fintech stock price went up today, 06 Nov 2023, by 0.38 %. The stock closed at 702.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 705.25 per share. Investors should monitor PB Fintech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PB Fintech

On the last day, PB Fintech had an open price of 703 and a close price of 699.75. The stock reached a high of 711.65 and a low of 693.6. The market capitalization of PB Fintech is 31,361.89 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 816 and the 52-week low is 356.2. On the BSE, there was a volume of 23,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Nov 2023, 09:13 AM IST PB Fintech share price Today :PB Fintech trading at ₹705.25, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹702.6

PB Fintech stock is currently priced at 705.25 with a percent change of 0.38 and a net change of 2.65.

06 Nov 2023, 08:17 AM IST PB Fintech share price Live :PB Fintech closed at ₹699.75 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PB Fintech on the BSE, the total volume of shares traded was 23,705. The closing price for the stock was 699.75.

