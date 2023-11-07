PB Fintech share price Today Live Updates : PB Fintech's stock surges in trading today

On the last day, PB Fintech opened at ₹705.25 and closed at ₹702.6. The stock had a high of ₹734.55 and a low of ₹704.95. The market capitalization of PB Fintech is ₹31,692.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹816 and the 52-week low is ₹356.2. The BSE volume for PB Fintech was 211,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.