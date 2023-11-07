Hello User
PB Fintech share price Today Live Updates : PB Fintech's stock surges in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:27 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PB Fintech stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 1.68 %. The stock closed at 724.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 737 per share. Investors should monitor PB Fintech stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PB Fintech

On the last day, PB Fintech opened at 705.25 and closed at 702.6. The stock had a high of 734.55 and a low of 704.95. The market capitalization of PB Fintech is 31,692.21 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 816 and the 52-week low is 356.2. The BSE volume for PB Fintech was 211,313 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 10:27 AM IST PB Fintech share price Today :PB Fintech trading at ₹737, up 1.68% from yesterday's ₹724.8

The current data of PB Fintech stock indicates that the price is 737, which shows a 1.68% increase. The net change is 12.2, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

07 Nov 2023, 10:24 AM IST PB Fintech share price live: Today's Price range

PB Fintech stock's low price for the day was 718.05 and the high price was 746.75.

07 Nov 2023, 09:53 AM IST PB Fintech Live Updates

07 Nov 2023, 09:49 AM IST PB Fintech share price update :PB Fintech trading at ₹710, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹702.6

The current data for PB Fintech stock shows that the price is 710. There has been a percent change of 1.05, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 7.4, indicating that the stock has gained 7.4 points.

07 Nov 2023, 09:36 AM IST PB Fintech share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.6%
3 Months-7.82%
6 Months17.92%
YTD61.64%
1 Year92.34%
07 Nov 2023, 09:10 AM IST PB Fintech share price Today :PB Fintech trading at ₹710, up 1.05% from yesterday's ₹702.6

The current data shows that the stock price of PB Fintech is 710, with a percent change of 1.05. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.05% compared to the previous day. The net change in the stock price is 7.4, indicating a positive movement.

07 Nov 2023, 08:03 AM IST PB Fintech share price Live :PB Fintech closed at ₹702.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PB Fintech on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 211,313. The closing price for the shares was 702.6.

