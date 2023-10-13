PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL's Stock Surges Today

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL (Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited) was ₹203.85. The close price was ₹204.2, with a high of ₹208.3 and a low of ₹203. The market capitalization of PCBL is ₹7813.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹211.65, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 98,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.