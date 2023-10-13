Hello User
PCBL share price Today Live Updates : PCBL's Stock Surges Today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 12:28 PM IST
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 13 Oct 2023, by 0.24 %. The stock closed at 204.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 204.7 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL

On the last day of trading, the open price of PCBL (Piramal Capital and Housing Finance Limited) was 203.85. The close price was 204.2, with a high of 208.3 and a low of 203. The market capitalization of PCBL is 7813.48 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 211.65, while the 52-week low is 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL was 98,764 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Oct 2023, 12:28 PM IST PCBL share price NSE Live :PCBL trading at ₹204.7, up 0.24% from yesterday's ₹204.2

The current data of PCBL stock shows that the price is 204.7 with a percent change of 0.24. This indicates a small increase in the stock's value. The net change is 0.5, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price. Overall, the data suggests a relatively stable performance for PCBL stock.

13 Oct 2023, 12:27 PM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

PCBL stock reached a low of 203 and a high of 208.3 today.

13 Oct 2023, 11:40 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹204.2 on last trading day

On the last day of PCBL on BSE, the volume of shares traded was 98,764. The closing price of the shares was 204.2.

