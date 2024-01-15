PCBL Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at ₹270.85 and closed at ₹265.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹271, while the lowest price was ₹265.95. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at ₹10,108.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹283.5, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 68,053.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals
|756.7
|-6.8
|-0.89
|814.85
|484.45
|11760.54
|Anupam Rasayan India
|956.1
|-3.95
|-0.41
|1249.75
|570.0
|10274.69
|PCBL
|269.2
|3.25
|1.22
|283.5
|108.05
|10161.29
|Galaxy Surfactants
|2854.0
|-4.45
|-0.16
|2989.35
|2217.5
|10118.79
|Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers
|167.75
|-1.35
|-0.8
|176.7
|89.5
|9254.57
