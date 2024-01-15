PCBL Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at ₹270.85 and closed at ₹265.95. The highest price reached during the day was ₹271, while the lowest price was ₹265.95. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at ₹10,108.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹283.5, while the 52-week low is ₹108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 68,053.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.