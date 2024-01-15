Hello User
PCBL Share Price Live blog for 15 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:37 AM IST Trade
Livemint

PCBL stock price went up today, 15 Jan 2024, by 0.7 %. The stock closed at 265.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 267.8 per share. Investors should monitor PCBL stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

PCBL Stock Price Today

PCBL Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, the PCBL stock opened at 270.85 and closed at 265.95. The highest price reached during the day was 271, while the lowest price was 265.95. The market capitalization of PCBL is currently at 10,108.45 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 283.5, while the 52-week low is 108.05. The BSE volume for PCBL shares was 68,053.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Jan 2024, 11:37 AM IST PCBL share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilisers & Chemicals756.7-6.8-0.89814.85484.4511760.54
Anupam Rasayan India956.1-3.95-0.411249.75570.010274.69
PCBL269.23.251.22283.5108.0510161.29
Galaxy Surfactants2854.0-4.45-0.162989.352217.510118.79
Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers167.75-1.35-0.8176.789.59254.57
15 Jan 2024, 11:20 AM IST PCBL share price live: Today's Price range

The low price of PCBL stock today was 265.95, while the high price was 271.

15 Jan 2024, 11:00 AM IST PCBL share price Live :PCBL closed at ₹265.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for PCBL on the BSE, a total of 68,053 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 265.95.

